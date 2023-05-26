Wreaths sit on the lawn of the Tom Green County Courthouse after a Memorial Day Ceremony in San Angelo, Texas, May 29, 2023. Representatives of different organizations and families laid wreaths to honor veterans and fallen soldiers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 14:24 Photo ID: 7830325 VIRIN: 230529-F-SA938-1181 Resolution: 5411x3600 Size: 4.24 MB Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memorial Day 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.