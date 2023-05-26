Wreaths sit on the lawn of the Tom Green County Courthouse after a Memorial Day Ceremony in San Angelo, Texas, May 29, 2023. Representatives of different organizations and families laid wreaths to honor veterans and fallen soldiers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 14:24
|Photo ID:
|7830325
|VIRIN:
|230529-F-SA938-1181
|Resolution:
|5411x3600
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Memorial Day 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT