Memorial Day 2023

U.S. Air Force Lt. Harris Hillstead, 17th Training Wing public affairs officer, salutes at the opening ceremony at a Memorial Day event in San Angelo, Texas, May 29, 2023. The All Veterans Council ran the 56th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Tom Green County Courthouse. The event included a wreath laying to honor veterans and fallen service members, the pinning of a surviving spouse, and speeches from multiple speakers to share experiences honoring past service members. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

