    Memorial Day 2023 [Image 2 of 4]

    Memorial Day 2023

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, speaks at the Memorial Day Ceremony in San Angelo, Texas, May 29, 2023. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States to honor and mourn the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 14:24
    Honor
    Memorial Day
    Veterans
    17th Training Wing

