Memorial Day 2023

A display of poppies sits at the Memorial Day Ceremony in San Angelo, Texas, May 29, 2023. Poppies are a symbol recognized after World War 1 meant to memorialize the service members who lost their lives while at war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

