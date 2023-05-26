Staff Sgt. Walter Johnson, a shooter assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship's Service Pistol Team, shoots at the 2023 Bianchi Cup awards ceremony Columbia, MO., May 24th, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 12:50
|Photo ID:
|7830017
|VIRIN:
|230524-A-UW671-0382
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, MO, US
This work, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Takes Aim at Excellence, Win Three Divisions and Bianchi Cup Team Match [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Takes Aim at Excellence, Win Three Divisions and Bianchi Cup Team Match
