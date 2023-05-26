Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Checkered Flag 23-2 [Image 5 of 6]

    Checkered Flag 23-2

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 194th Fighter Squadron, Fresno, California, takes off during Checkered Flag 23-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2023. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. The 23-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 8 – 19, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 12:29
    Photo ID: 7829955
    VIRIN: 230517-F-BE826-1225
    Resolution: 6749x4941
    Size: 12.16 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Checkered Flag 23-2
    Checkered Flag 23-2
    Checkered Flag 23-2
    Checkered Flag 23-2
    Checkered Flag 23-2
    Checkered Flag 23-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Aircraft
    Mission
    Tyndall
    Checkered Flag 23-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT