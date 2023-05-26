A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 194th Fighter Squadron, Fresno, California, takes off during Checkered Flag 23-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2023. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. The 23-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 8 – 19, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

Date Taken: 05.17.2023
Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US