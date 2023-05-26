MAG 49 Marines, located on JBMDL, demonstrate their rotary wing aircraft abilities during the Power in the Pines Airshow at JBMDL on 19-21 May. (Images provided by the Fort DIX USASA Training Division / Steven Roussel)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 10:58
|Photo ID:
|7829605
|VIRIN:
|230521-A-SD662-248
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Power in the Pines Airshow – MAG 49 Marine Rotary Wing Display [Image 8 of 8], by Steven Roussel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT