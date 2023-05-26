Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Power in the Pines Airshow – MAG 49 Marine Rotary Wing Display [Image 1 of 8]

    Power in the Pines Airshow – MAG 49 Marine Rotary Wing Display

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Steven Roussel 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    MAG 49 Marines, located on JBMDL, demonstrate their rotary wing aircraft abilities during the Power in the Pines Airshow at JBMDL on 19-21 May. (Images provided by the Fort DIX USASA Training Division / Steven Roussel)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    This work, Power in the Pines Airshow – MAG 49 Marine Rotary Wing Display [Image 8 of 8], by Steven Roussel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airshow
    MAG 49
    Power in the Pines

