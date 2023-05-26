230522-N-ZV473-1066 (NORFOLK, VA) Norman Majors, an engineering technician at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), sits at his work station during his "Civilian in the Spotlight" interview May 22, 2023. Majors was chosen as MARMC's Civilian in the Spotlight for June, 2023 after receiving an award for exceptional work as part of a year-long inclusivity and diversity campaign.
MARMC's June 2023 Civilian in the Spotlight
