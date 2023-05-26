Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARMC's Civilian in the Spotlight

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Emily Casavant 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    230522-N-ZV473-1066 (NORFOLK, VA) Norman Majors, an engineering technician at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), sits at his work station during his "Civilian in the Spotlight" interview May 22, 2023. Majors was chosen as MARMC's Civilian in the Spotlight for June, 2023 after receiving an award for exceptional work as part of a year-long inclusivity and diversity campaign.

    MARMC's June 2023 Civilian in the Spotlight

    MARMC
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center

