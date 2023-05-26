Recruits from Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, swim on a Main Pack during water survival at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on May 15, 2023. Marines are amphibious by nature, as a result all recruits are required to complete basic swim qualification to graduate. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Wilson.)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 08:56
|Photo ID:
|7829491
|VIRIN:
|230531-M-LB897-1247
|Resolution:
|4592x3520
|Size:
|13.33 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Charlie Company Water Survival [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Tyler Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
