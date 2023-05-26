Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Memorial Day Wreath-Laying and Observance 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 2 of 2]

    National Memorial Day Wreath-Laying and Observance 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    Secretary of the Army

    From left, President of the United States Joseph R. Biden, Vice President Kamala D. Harris, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, the commander of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington participate in a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA., May 29, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

