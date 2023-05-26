National Memorial Day Wreath-Laying and Observance 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery

From left, President of the United States Joseph R. Biden, Vice President Kamala D. Harris, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, the commander of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington participate in a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA., May 29, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

