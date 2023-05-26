Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Water Survival [Image 3 of 9]

    Charlie Company Water Survival

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Wilson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits from Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, are instructed on how to properly tread water at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 15, 2023. Marines are amphibious by nature, as a result all recruits are required to complete basic swim qualification to graduate. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Wilson.)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 08:56
    Photo ID: 7829484
    VIRIN: 230531-M-LB897-1177
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    This work, Charlie Company Water Survival [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Tyler Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Water
    Swimming
    Survival
    Drill Instructor
    Training
    Recruit training

