Change of responsibility

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Richard A. Russell passes the
colors to USAG Wiesbaden Commander Colonel David W. Mayfield, during
Russell's relinquishment of responsibility ceremony held May 19 on Clay
Kaserne. (Photo by Volker Ramspott)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 03:39
|Photo ID:
|7829235
|VIRIN:
|230519-A-AD638-0005
|Resolution:
|1752x1248
|Size:
|709.16 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
