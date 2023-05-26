Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Responsibility [Image 2 of 2]

    Change of Responsibility

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Volker Ramspott 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Richard A. Russell passes the
    colors to USAG Wiesbaden Commander Colonel David W. Mayfield, during
    Russell's relinquishment of responsibility ceremony held May 19 on Clay
    Kaserne. (Photo by Volker Ramspott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 03:39
    Photo ID: 7829235
    VIRIN: 230519-A-AD638-0005
    Resolution: 1752x1248
    Size: 709.16 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Responsibility [Image 2 of 2], by Volker Ramspott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of responsibility
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether

