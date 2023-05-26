Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Day to Day operations. [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America Conducts Day to Day operations.

    EAST CHINA SEA

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (May 29, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Lashonte Jones, right, from Cleveland, Ohio, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), purchases a command ball cap from Retail Specialist Seaman Kate Jimenez, from San Francisco, California, also assigned to USS America (LHA 6), in the ship’s store, while sailing underway in the East China Sea, May 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    This work, USS America Conducts Day to Day operations. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS America (LHA 6)
    Retail

