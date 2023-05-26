USS America Conducts Day to Day operations.

EAST CHINA SEA (May 29, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Lashonte Jones, right, from Cleveland, Ohio, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), purchases a command ball cap from Retail Specialist Seaman Kate Jimenez, from San Francisco, California, also assigned to USS America (LHA 6), in the ship’s store, while sailing underway in the East China Sea, May 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023