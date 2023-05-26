Airman 1st Class Anthony Stursberg, a security response team member assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, rests during a Shoot, Move, Communicate training at Incirlik Air Base, Türkyie, May 22, 2023. SMC is an annual requirement for all Defenders certified on Small Arms and Light Weapons. This training teaches Defenders to apply their small unit tactics skills to include: tactical and rapid reloads, transitioning to alternate weapons systems, reacting to contact, and immediate and remedial actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 Photo ID: 7829190 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR This work, Security Forces Training: Shoot, Move, Communicate [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.