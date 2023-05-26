Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces Training: Shoot, Move, Communicate [Image 18 of 19]

    Security Forces Training: Shoot, Move, Communicate

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Anthony Stursberg, a security response team member assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, rests during a Shoot, Move, Communicate training at Incirlik Air Base, Türkyie, May 22, 2023. SMC is an annual requirement for all Defenders certified on Small Arms and Light Weapons. This training teaches Defenders to apply their small unit tactics skills to include: tactical and rapid reloads, transitioning to alternate weapons systems, reacting to contact, and immediate and remedial actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 02:51
    Photo ID: 7829190
    VIRIN: 230522-F-MO337-1464
    Resolution: 7825x5217
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces Training: Shoot, Move, Communicate [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    Training
    Ready
    Incirlik AB
    Reliable
    Responsive

