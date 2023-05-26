Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Guide Patrons at the Fuel Pump [Image 12 of 13]

    Sailors Guide Patrons at the Fuel Pump

    GUAM

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Brandenburg 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 30, 2023) – There is no shortage of fuel for our DoD personnel, and with help from volunteer Sailors, the lines to the pump are moving quickly and efficiently.

    A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as we continue recovery efforts in the wake of Typhoon Mawar. Commander Task Force West Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, and all military installation commanding officers in Guam are diligently working to restore steady state to the bases, and dedicate resources to all FEMA mission assignments. Typhoon Mawar moved through the area as a Category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Brandenburg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 01:01
    Photo ID: 7829066
    VIRIN: 230529-A-JK517-207
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Guide Patrons at the Fuel Pump [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Joshua Brandenburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NBG EFAC Provides Support Services
    NBG EFAC Provides Support Services
    NBG EFAC Provides Support Services
    NBG EFAC Provides Support Services
    Service Members Restock Orote Commissary Following Typhoon Mawar
    Service Members Restock Orote Commissary Following Typhoon Mawar
    Sailors Guide Patrons at the Fuel Pump
    Service Members Restock Orote Commissary Following Typhoon Mawar
    Service Members Restock Orote Commissary Following Typhoon Mawar
    Service Members Restock Orote Commissary Following Typhoon Mawar
    Sailors Guide Patrons at the Fuel Pump
    Sailors Guide Patrons at the Fuel Pump
    Sailors Guide Patrons at the Fuel Pump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    typhoon recovery
    joint response
    task force west
    mawar
    mawar recovery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT