Service Members Restock Orote Commissary Following Typhoon Mawar

U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 30, 2023) – The Orote Commissary is OPEN, and a HUGE thanks to the Sailors of Maritime Expeditionary Security Group ONE and the Marines of 3rd Amphibious Assault Battalion from Camp Pendleton, Calif., who volunteered to help restock shelves, helping ensure your family can get the items they need. Thank you for spending your time helping our base community.



A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as we continue recovery efforts in the wake of Typhoon Mawar. Commander Task Force West Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, and all military installation commanding officers in Guam are diligently working to restore steady state to the bases, and dedicate resources to all FEMA mission assignments. Typhoon Mawar moved through the area as a Category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Brandenburg)

