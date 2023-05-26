Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Thunderbirds Airshow [Image 9 of 9]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds practice maneuvers on May 31, 2023 in preperation for the U.S. Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colo. Nine-hundred-twenty cadets will cross the stage on June 1st to become the Air Force/Space Force’s newest second lieutenants. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    VIRIN: 230531-F-XS730-2007
    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Thunderbirds Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

