U.S. Air Force Academy Thunderbirds Airshow

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds practice maneuvers on May 31, 2023 in preperation for the U.S. Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colo. Nine-hundred-twenty cadets will cross the stage on June 1st to become the Air Force/Space Force’s newest second lieutenants. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Trevor Cokley)

