U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds practice maneuvers on May 31, 2023 in preperation for the U.S. Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colo. Nine-hundred-twenty cadets will cross the stage on June 1st to become the Air Force/Space Force’s newest second lieutenants. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 20:41
|Photo ID:
|7829025
|VIRIN:
|230531-F-XS730-2001
|Resolution:
|3149x2096
|Size:
|739.82 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Thunderbirds Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
