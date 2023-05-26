Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course [Image 18 of 18]

    Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Air Force Airmen, conduct day seven which includes a three-mile run to the obstacle course and go through the course afterwards run back to Lightning Academy during Small Unit Ranger Tactics course at Lightning Academy, Hawaii, May 29, 2023. SURT is a three week course that serves as a progresive physical and tactical program to prepare students to be successful during the Ranger Assessment Phase and Darby Phase of Ranger School. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)

    This work, Joint Force conducts Small Unit Ranger Tactics Course [Image 18 of 18], by PFC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Ranger
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Lightning Academy
    Strike Hard

