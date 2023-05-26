230531-N-CK999-1430 SAN DIEGO (May 31, 2023) Command Master Chief Joel Rodriguez, left, senior enlisted leader of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), cuts a cake with Culinary Specialist 1st Class Ruel Sulangi, from Olongapo City, Philippines, during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance on the aft mess decks. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christian Kibler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 18:14 Photo ID: 7828708 VIRIN: 230531-N-CK999-1430 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.19 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 5 of 5], by SA Christian Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.