230531-N-CK999-1040 SAN DIEGO (May 31, 2023) Sailors pose for a photo during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance on the aft mess decks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christian Kibler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 18:14 Photo ID: 7828704 VIRIN: 230531-N-CK999-1040 Resolution: 5003x3335 Size: 1.21 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 5 of 5], by SA Christian Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.