    Sailors celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 1 of 5]

    Sailors celebrate Asian American &amp; Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Christian Kibler 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    230531-N-CK999-1015 SAN DIEGO (May 31, 2023) A cake baked for an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance on a table on the aft mess decks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christian Kibler)

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    Aircraft Carrier
    US Navy
    CVN 72
    TRIEDANDTRUE72

