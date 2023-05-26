Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Typhoon Mawar Federal Medical Response [Image 1 of 2]

    Typhoon Mawar Federal Medical Response

    GUAM

    05.26.2023

    Photo by (ASPR) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response 

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) - Administration for Preparedness and Response (ASPR)

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Federal Health Coordinating Official (FHCO) Mick Cote arrives in Guam. HHS currently has deployed over 45 emergency responders to support the public health and medical response for Guam.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 17:13
    Photo ID: 7828632
    VIRIN: 230526-O-UP573-369
    Resolution: 3584x2114
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Typhoon Mawar Federal Medical Response [Image 2 of 2], by (ASPR) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Typhoon Mawar Federal Medical Response
    HHS Deploys Response Personnel to Guam in Response to Typhoon Mawar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HHS ASPR FEMA Mawar Guam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT