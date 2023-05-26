U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Federal Health Coordinating Official (FHCO) Mick Cote arrives in Guam. HHS currently has deployed over 45 emergency responders to support the public health and medical response for Guam.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 17:13
|Photo ID:
|7828632
|VIRIN:
|230526-O-UP573-369
|Resolution:
|3584x2114
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Typhoon Mawar Federal Medical Response [Image 2 of 2], by (ASPR) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
