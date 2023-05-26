Graduates from recruit company Quebec-203 complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., May 12, 2023. Training Center Cape May personnel develop an aligned, positioned and trained workforce employed to provide efficient and effective services, and ensures the workforce receives the tools, resources and training to maximize our mission effectiveness. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 15:39
|Photo ID:
|7828338
|VIRIN:
|230512-G-JW383-1422
|Resolution:
|5898x3924
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training Center Cape May Celebrates 75 Years of Recruit Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Training Center Cape May Celebrates 75 Years of Recruit Training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT