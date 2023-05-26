Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Center Cape May Celebrates 75 Years of Recruit Training [Image 2 of 4]

    Training Center Cape May Celebrates 75 Years of Recruit Training

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Graduates from recruit company Quebec-203 complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., May 12, 2023. Training Center Cape May personnel develop an aligned, positioned and trained workforce employed to provide efficient and effective services, and ensures the workforce receives the tools, resources and training to maximize our mission effectiveness. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 15:39
    Photo ID: 7828338
    VIRIN: 230512-G-JW383-1422
    Resolution: 5898x3924
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Center Cape May Celebrates 75 Years of Recruit Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Boot Camp
    Coast Guard
    Recruit Training
    Training Center Cape May
    75 Anniversary
    coastguardnewswi

