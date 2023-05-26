Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Cadets Receive Medals For Their Reflective Essays During Pershing Writing Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 11]

    Top Cadets Receive Medals For Their Reflective Essays During Pershing Writing Award Ceremony

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Christopher Hennen 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The Simon Center for the Professional Military Ethic (SCPME) hosted the 17th annual Gen. John J. Pershing Writing Award Ceremony May 24 at the Thayer Award Room. The award recognition ceremony acknowledged the top Firstie cadet awardees: Mercedez Fernandez (first place/gold medal), Jacob Lapin (second place/silver medal), Cora Haefner (third place/bronze medal) and honorable mention recipients Kelsie Edie and Anthony Marco III. Honorable mention awardee Shinkwang Moon was not present at the ceremony. SCPME is responsible for planning, administration and execution of the MX400 course each year for the Firstie class. Every year, one of the major requirements is the Pershing Reflective Essay. Each cadet, more than 970 this year, was graded on an essay requirement for the course, a signature writing event, and is a candidate for the Pershing Writing Award.

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    Pershing Writing Awards

