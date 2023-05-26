Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon Formation Flight [Image 11 of 11]

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon Formation Flight

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer 

    Patrol Squadron 30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 30, 2023) A P-3C Orion flies alongside a P-8A Poseidon, both attached to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30, during a formation flight, May 30. This marks VP 30’s final formation flight involving a P-3C aircraft. VP 30, based in Jacksonville Fla., is the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS VP 30, based in Jacksonville, Fla. is the Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). VP 30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C UAS specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 13:41
    Photo ID: 7827862
    VIRIN: 230530-N-MT581-1599
    Resolution: 1381x880
    Size: 110.85 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon Formation Flight [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon Formation Flight
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon Formation Flight
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon Formation Flight
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon Formation Flight
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon Formation Flight
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon Formation Flight
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon Formation Flight
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon Formation Flight
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon Formation Flight
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon Formation Flight
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon Formation Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    VP 30
    PATRON 30
    Win Everyday B Great
    The Pro’s Nest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT