Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon Formation Flight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 30, 2023) A P-3C Orion flies alongside a P-8A Poseidon, both attached to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30, during a formation flight, May 30. This marks VP 30’s final formation flight involving a P-3C aircraft. VP 30, based in Jacksonville Fla., is the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS VP 30, based in Jacksonville, Fla. is the Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). VP 30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C UAS specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer)

