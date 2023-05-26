Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 [Image 2 of 5]

    Memorial Day Ceremony 2023

    NORRIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits of division 925 perform during a Memorial Day wreat laying ceremony at the Norridge Veterans Memorial, May 28, 2023. The Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony honored fallen service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruit Training Command
    Sailor
    Recruit. Pass-in-Review

