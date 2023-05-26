Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Band Rehearsal [Image 6 of 6]

    Recruit Band Rehearsal

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olympia Martin 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits rehearse for a public prerformance. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 11:53
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
