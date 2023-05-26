Madingley Memorial Ceremony 2023

A bagpiper opens the Madingley Memorial ceremony by playing the British and American national anthems in Madingley, England, May 30, 2023. The ceremony honors fallen military members and recognizes the unique sacrifices of a different service each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)

