    Madingley Memorial Ceremony 2023 [Image 8 of 11]

    Madingley Memorial Ceremony 2023

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tarelle Walker 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen march toward their staging area before a three-volley salute during the Madingley Memorial service in Madingley, England, May 30, 2023. The Madingley Memorial ceremony honors fallen military members and recognizes the unique sacrifices of a different service each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 06:07
    Photo ID: 7826926
    VIRIN: 230529-F-KI337-0023
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: GB
    This work, Madingley Memorial Ceremony 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Tarelle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    RAF Mildenhall
    Madingley Memorial

