Madingley Memorial Ceremony 2023

Wreaths laid against a memorial monument are displayed to represent various military and civilian organizations during a Memorial ceremony, at the Cambridge-American cemetery, Madingley, England, May 30, 2023. The ceremony honors fallen military members and recognizes the unique sacrifices of a different service each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)
