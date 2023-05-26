Madingley Memorial Ceremony 2023

A U.S. flag blows in the wind during a memorial ceremony in Madingley, England, May 30, 2023. Madingley, a village near Cambridge, England is the home of the Cambridge-American cemetery where over 3,000 fallen military members have been laid to rest. (U.S. Air Force photo by U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)
