U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeremy Waters, 100 Maintenance Squadron production superintendent, passes a wreath to a participant during the Madingley Memorial Day ceremony at Madingley, England, May 30, 2023. The ceremony honors fallen military members and recognizes the unique sacrifices of a different service each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 06:07 Photo ID: 7826921 VIRIN: 230529-F-KI337-0022 Resolution: 6205x4432 Size: 2.08 MB Location: GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Madingley Memorial Ceremony 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Tarelle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.