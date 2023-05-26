Military and local British leaders render a salute during the presentation of the colors, at the Madingley Memorial Day service in Madingley, England, May 30, 2023. The ceremony honors fallen military members and recognizes the unique sacrifices of a different service each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 06:06 Photo ID: 7826916 VIRIN: 230529-F-KI337-0016 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.04 MB Location: GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Madingley Memorial Ceremony 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Tarelle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.