    Flight Operations [Image 7 of 8]

    Flight Operations

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    05.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    A C-2A Greyhound attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 approaches the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, May 30, 2023. VRC 40 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Airwing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 02:35
    Photo ID: 7826652
    VIRIN: 230530-N-CO784-1050
    Resolution: 4360x3114
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    C-2A Greyhound
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40
    Rawhides

