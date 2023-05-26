A C-2A Greyhound attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 approaches the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, May 30, 2023. VRC 40 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Airwing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 02:35 Photo ID: 7826648 VIRIN: 230530-N-CO784-1029 Resolution: 3675x2625 Size: 1.21 MB Location: NORWEGIAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.