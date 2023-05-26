A Day In The Navy

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Raymond Rodriguez, from Miami, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) security department, reassembles an M4 service rifle, May 30, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tristan Richardson)

Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 Location: NORWEGIAN SEA