    Flight Operations [Image 3 of 8]

    Flight Operations

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    05.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87 and the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the flight deck, May 30, 2023. VFA 87 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Airwing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 02:35
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
