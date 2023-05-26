Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day In The Navy [Image 2 of 8]

    A Day In The Navy

    NORTH SEA

    05.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, oversee aircraft movement in preparation for flight operations, May 30, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tristan Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 02:35
    Photo ID: 7826638
    VIRIN: 230530-N-EV695-1011
    Resolution: 4443x2962
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day In The Navy [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    US Navy
    GRF

