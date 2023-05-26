Sailors assigned assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, wash the anchor chain during a sea and anchor evolution in the fo'c'sle after a port visit to Oslo, Norway, May 29, 2023. The U.S. capital warship Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

