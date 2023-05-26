Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea and Anchor [Image 3 of 6]

    Sea and Anchor

    OSLO, NORTH SEA

    05.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department wash the anchor chain during a sea and anchor evolution in the fo’c’sle after a port visit to Oslo, Norway, May 29, 2023. The U.S. capital warship Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 02:23
    Photo ID: 7826578
    VIRIN: 230529-N-II168-1244
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 917.06 KB
    Location: OSLO, NORTH SEA
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Norway
    Sea and Anchor
    Deployment

