    Oslo Fjord Transit [Image 2 of 6]

    Oslo Fjord Transit

    OSLO, NORTH SEA

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Luis Landa, from La Habra, California, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department stands security watch during Ford's transit through Oslofjorden after a port visit to Oslo, Norway, May 29, 2023. The U.S. capital warship Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 02:23
    Photo ID: 7826572
    VIRIN: 230529-N-HJ055-1085
    Resolution: 2325x1550
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: OSLO, NORTH SEA
    Oslo Fjord Transit
    Oslo Fjord Transit
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF

