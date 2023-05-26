Oslo Fjord Transit

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Luis Landa, from La Habra, California, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department stands security watch during Ford's transit through Oslofjorden after a port visit to Oslo, Norway, May 29, 2023. The U.S. capital warship Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

