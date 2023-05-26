Oslo Fjord Transit

Quartermaster Seaman Recruit Stephani Morales, from Tampa, Florida, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) navigation department, stands lookout watch during Ford's transit through Oslofjorden following a port visit to Oslo, Norway, May 29, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

