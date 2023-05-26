CFAS/USS Nimitz Media Embark

Japanese media personnel photograph and record an aircraft landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) May 17, 2023. The members of the media along with public affairs staff from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo embarked the Nimitz while the ship conducted routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet, prior to a port visit at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

Date Taken: 05.16.2023
Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP