    CFAS/USS Nimitz Media Embark [Image 11 of 15]

    CFAS/USS Nimitz Media Embark

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Japanese media personnel photograph and record an aircraft landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) May 17, 2023. The members of the media along with public affairs staff from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo embarked the Nimitz while the ship conducted routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet, prior to a port visit at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 01:43
    Photo ID: 7826491
    VIRIN: 230517-N-HI376-1176
    Resolution: 4875x3428
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS/USS Nimitz Media Embark [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    CFAS
    Press
    USS Nimitz
    Media Embark

