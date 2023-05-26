CFAS/USS Nimitz Media Embark

Yoko Aramaki, host nation media relations specialist of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to Japanese media personnel during a media embarkation aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) May 17, 2023. The members of the media embarked the Nimitz while the ship conducted routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet, prior to a port visit at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

