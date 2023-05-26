230525-N-VJ326-1149 SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023) – Lt. Andrea Villanueva, the training officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) gives a safety brief to midshipmen during a tour of the ship May 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

