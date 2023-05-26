Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIDN tour [Image 17 of 19]

    MIDN tour

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230525-N-VJ326-1119 SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023) – Midshipmen participate in a tour aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) May 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    This work, MIDN tour [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

